TORTURED DEMON Announce Headlining Tour

Few bands can claim to have played a festival set so hard that the stage broke. Fewer still can claim to have done so when still barely teens. Then again, Manchester-based thrashcore band Tortured Demon are already onto something special.

Following the announcement of their new album, Rise Of The Lifeless, to be released June 2nd, Tortured Demon have now announced their debut headline tour, with support by Somerset death metal force Unburier. Confirmed dates are as follows:

October

5 - Manchester Academy 3 (co-headline with Red Method)

6 - Nottingham Old Salutation

7 - Glasgow Ivory Blacks (Moshville Times Oktoberfest)

10 - Southampton Joiners

11 - Norwich B2

12 - London Black Heart

Aged between 17 and 22, Tortured Demon have already opened for Evile and Xentrix in 2022, and, at Bloodstock 2021, such was their performance, the Jagermeister Stage fell down around them.

Drawing the largest crowd ever seen on that stage, Tortured Demon have since been invited back to perform at Bloodstock 2023, where surely they wouldn’t be able to repeat the feat.

Releasing their debut in 2021, recorded when all bandmembers were still at school, Tortured Demon have moved up a gear with their new record, Rise Of The Lifeless.

Rise Of The Lifeless will be self-released by the band worldwide, except for Japan, where they’ve already inked a deal with Spiritual Beast / Universal Music Japan. Tortured Demon’s debut – In Desperation’s Grip – was DiskUnion (Tokyo’s leading record store)’s best-selling international metal record on release week. Again, no mean feat for a band so young.

Suffice to say, the quartet have been hammering their way through the UK metal scene. Their lineup consists of brothers Jacob (vocals and guitar, 17) and Joe Parkinson (drums, 19), joined by Billy Houigan (lead guitar, 19) and Sean Xavier (bass and backing vocals, 23) completing the ground-shaking quartet. Combining thrash riffs and hardcore breakdowns with technical drums, all whilst maintaining a strong focus on quality songwriting, Tortured Demon bring a fresh yet classic sound to the UK scene.

Over the last six months, Tortured Demon have been writing and recording their second album, Rise Of The Lifeless, with producer David Radahd-Jones, whilst playing select shows. Tortured Demon have built a loyal live following nationwide thanks to their high-octane live show, and will surely make this year their own.

Tracklisting:

"An Empire Condemned"

"Rise Of The Lifeless"

"Virtual Death"

"Global Threat"

"Disfavour"

"Conflict Of Interest"

"Erase Your Life"

"This War Will Come To You"

"Eyes In The Fire"

"The Damage Is Done"

Stream "Rise Of The Lifeless" here, check out the video below:

Pre-order Rise Of The Lifeless now at this location.