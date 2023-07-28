TOTO - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Tokyo Budokan Show Streaming

Legendary rock band Toto, featuring guitarist Steve Lukather, performed in Tokyo, Japan at the Budokan on July 21st. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Orphan"

"Afraid of Love"

"Hold the Line"

"Falling in Between"

"I'll Be Over You"

- keyboard solo -

"White Sister"

"Georgy Porgy"

"Pamela"

"Kingdom of Desire"

- drum solo -

"Waiting for Your Love"

"I'll Supply the Love"

"Home of the Brave"

"Rosanna"

"Africa"

Encore:

"With a Little Help From My Friends" (The Beatles)

With a career that has spanned an awe-inspiring five decades, Steve Lukather has solidified his position as an internationally renowned musician, singer-songwriter, producer, not to mention co-founder of the iconic band, Toto. His list of achievements and accolades is as extensive as his talent, with five Grammy wins and an unparalleled discography featuring collaborations with music legends such as Michael Jackson, George Benson, and Boz Scaggs. Steve's unwavering dedication and exceptional skill have firmly established him as one of the greatest guitar players in the annals of rock and roll history, and he has accumulated a wealth of fascinating rock and roll stories along the way which he shares with drum legend Kenny Aronoff in the interview below.

Together, they unlock the key highlights of Steve Lukather's extraordinary journey, including his formative years as a musician, the significance of his dual roles as a session musician and band member, and his illustrious discography that has left an indelible mark on the music world. They delve into the vibrant realm of creativity and innovation that has shaped Steve's career, as he fearlessly embraced various musical styles and adapted to ever-changing musicscapes. His legendary experiences with the band Toto, his successful solo career, and the profound impact of working with a virtual ‘Who’s who” in the music industry are thoroughly explored.