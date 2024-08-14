TOTO's STEVE LUKATHER On The Time He Hung Up On MICHAEL JACKSON - "When He First Called Me To Play On Thriller, I Thought It Was A Joke"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up next... Toto is currently the biggest Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame snub this side of Boston. Especially since between the guitarist Steve Lukather and some of his bandmates in a roundabout way, they’ve sold over 500 million records, they’ve swept the Grammys... and even gave the middle finger to Rolling Stone when the snobbish magazine wanted to put them on their cover because they were the most popular band in music... even though the rag had ripped on their music for years. Up next, an interview with two of the principals from the original lineup on their biggest record, Toto IV, including the morning Steve Lukather hung up on the #1 artist in the world, who was calling to have him play on his album. But Lukather thought he was being pranked by his buddies. Stay tuned for an interview from Toto, the band that has been called "technically" the greatest collection of musicians on the planet."