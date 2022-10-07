TOUCH Release Official Music Video For New Single "Frozen Ground"

Touch was the first band to play at the inaugural Monsters Of Rock Festival at Castle Donington in 1980, along with Rainbow, Scorpions, Judas Priest and Saxon. A live version of their hit, "Don't You Know What Love Is", appeared on the compilation LP Monsters Of Rock, documenting the performances at the festival.

Touch's first album was released on Atco Records and their first singles, "Don't You Know What Love Is" and "When The Spirit Moves You", charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Their follow-up album was recorded in 1982 and produced by Todd Rundgren, The record never came out and Touch disbanded thereafter.

The original band recently reformed after almost 40 years to create the new album, Tomorrow Never Comes, out now. Today, the band releases a music video for the song, "Frozen Ground". Check it out below, and get the new album here.

Tomorrow Never Comes tracklisting:

"Tomorrow Never Comes"

"Let It Come"

"Swan Song"

"Try To Let Go"

"Fire and Ice"

"Trippin' Over Shadows"

"Frozen Ground"

"Lil Bit of Rock N Roll"

"Glass"

"Scream at the Sky"

"Wanna Hear You Say"

"Run For Your Life"

"Frozen Ground" video:

"Lil Bit Of Rock N Roll" video:

"Run For Your Life" video:

"Try To Let Go" video:

"Trippin' Over Shadows" video:

“Let It Come” lyric video:

"Tomorrow Never Comes" video: