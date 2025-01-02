Tour Insiders Say AC/DC Likely To Tour Australia In Late 2025

Australia's Blunt is reporting that AC/DC are tipped to return to Australian shores in late 2025, marking their first Australian tour in nearly 10 years.

Citing the Herald Sun, the report suggests that tour insiders predict the band is likely to include Australia as part of their global Power Up tour, with performances expected in the back half of 2025, sparking excitement among fans who have been waiting since 2016 for the band’s homecoming.

While exact dates and venues remain unconfirmed, speculation points to major stadiums such as Sydney’s Olympic Park (ANZ Stadium), the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Adelaide Oval, and Optus Stadium in Perth.

AC/DC return to the road in North America for the first time in nine years on the 2025 Power Up North American Tour.

Much to the delight of millions of fans across North America, the legendary Grammy Award-winning Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-inducted band will perform in 13 stadiums coast-to-coast next spring. This run kicks off on April 10 in Minneapolis, MN at US Bank Stadium, canvases the continent, and concludes on May 28 in Cleveland, OH at Huntington Bank Field. Along the way, they will play some of the most iconic and historic stadiums in the world, including the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on April 18 and Soldier Field in Chicago, IL on May 24.

Tickets for all shows, featuring support from The Pretty Reckless, are on sale now, here.

The tour shares its name with their 2020 album, Power Up, which bowed at #1 in 21 countries. In 2024, AC/DC completed a European leg of the Power Up Tour, packing the biggest stadiums on the continent in the process. Power Up notably notched their third #1 debut on the Billboard 200 and exploded as one of the best-selling albums of 2020 worldwide. Plus, it garnered Grammy Award nominations in the categories of “Best Rock Album” and “Best Rock Performance” and “Best Music Video” for “Shot In The Dark.” Power Up is available here.

AC/DC played their very first show on the 31st December 1973 at Chequers Nightclub in Sydney, Australia. They are one of the most influential rock bands in history, with over 200 million albums sold worldwide. The band’s Back In Black LP is the “bestselling album by any band ever” and the “third bestselling album by any artist” with global sales of 50 million and counting. AC/DC was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2003. The band continue selling out stadiums on multiple continents, sell millions of albums annually and generate streams in the billions.

To continue their reign as the world’s greatest rock and roll band, AC/DC - Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bass player Chris Chaney - are back to play to their legion of dedicated fans, which grows with every passing year.

Tour dates:

April

10 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

14 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

18 - Pasadena, CA - Rose Bowl

22 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

26 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

30 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

May

4 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium

12 - Landover, MD - Northwest Stadium

16 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

20 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

24 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

28 - Cleveland, OH - Huntington Bank Field