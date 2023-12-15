Tour Manager DOUGIE GANDEL Suffers Heart Failure; GoFundMe Launched For Assistance During Recovery

Dougie Gandel, a legend in the tour management space in hardcore for almost two decades, has suffered heart failure, and a GoFundMe page has been launched to offer assistance while he recovers.

Gandel, who has worked with Scars Of Tomorrow, Drop Dead Gorgeous, Silverstein), Alesana, and others, has issued the following:

"I've been told by quite a few friends that I should do this because I'm facing a financial crisis, but I felt a certain moral uneasiness about potentially using any of my friends from my touring days to capitalize on their or their bands successes.

"I decided to do it myself, even though I'm not the guy to ask for help, I'm a doer, not a taker. But the stresses of being out of work for the next six months have started to weigh on me. If there's one thing I should try and be without (besides sodium) is stress. So here's my story if you haven't been able to keep up."

Read the full story at the GoFundMe page.