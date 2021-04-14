TOURNIQUET – Fans Complete Funding Of New Album In Five Days

For the past year, Tourniquet has been writing music in preparation for an early 2022 release. So once again, they turned to the popular crowdfunding platform Kickstarter to help with the necessary funds to make it happen. Their loyal fanbase came through again by fully funding the band’s 17K goal in only five days. This is the band’s sixth Kickstarter campaign – with all six reaching and exceeding the intended goal each time.

Drummer and songwriter Ted Kirkpatrick say “We are very blessed and fortunate to have so many great fans around the world who continue to appreciate what we do. We never take that for granted, and as a result, we always strive to give them their money’s worth, by presenting the best final result we possibly can.”

Past Tourniquet albums have featured musicians including guitarists Marty Friedman, Chris Poland, Pat Travers, Scotti Hill (Skid Row), Bruce Franklin (Trouble), and Karl Sanders (Nile) - and vocalists Tim Ripper Owens, Chris Jericho, Michael Sweet, Deen Castronovo, Corey Glover (Living Colour), and Doug Pinnick (King’s X).

There are still three weeks to go until the Kickstarter campaign closes, with great rewards still available. Check it out on Kickstarter.