TOWER Joins The Old School Hotline Promotion

"Everything old is new again," is the cyclical axiom in the fashion world. Seems that's true in the world of heavy metal promotion, circa 2023.

Everyone blinded by the glut of social media options, first it was Jag Panzer (as reported here a few weeks back) and now Tower have announced a "new" hotline. The band tease, "(Here's) a chance to tell us your deepest darkest secrets." Content will rotate each week, so use those unlimited cell phone plans and call 833-666-8289 often. Long distance charges may apply.