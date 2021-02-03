TOXIC RUIN Sign With M-Theory Audio; Nightmare Eclipse Album Due Later This Year

Sheboygan, WI’s Toxic Ruin – who infuse their energetic thrash metal assault with death metal brutality and clinical technicality – has signed with M-Theory Audio. Their second full-length album, Nightmare Eclipse, is due for worldwide release later this year. The first taste of the bludgeoning to come, “Ritual Rebirth”, can be heard below.

“Those of you who know me personally know that music has always been a big part of my life,” says vocalist/bassist Stephen Behrendt. “For as long as I can remember, I've wanted to be in a band and playing music for the masses. Not that I can't or wasn't able to do that before, but this is the next step in our musical career. I feel like I speak for the whole band when I say that we are beyond excited to be joining the M-Theory Audio family, and believe we can accomplish great things together. Thanks for all of your continued support, and we hope to see you all out there soon!”

Toxic Ruin was formed in 2014 with a mission of blending classic thrash metal, old-school death metal, and modern technicality and tones into a wicked headbanging brew. Operating out of their collective hometown of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, the band released their debut album, Subterranean Terror, in 2016. This opening serve showcased the group's already-burgeoning barrage of furious riffs and lyrical content ranging from the sociopolitical commentary of tracks such as “Seat Of Corruption” to the beloved craving of a good drink on songs such as “Alcoholocaust.”

The group followed up that debut record with the release of their 2018 EP, Mortal Insolence. The effort saw the current lineup of Toxic Ruin take shape with Behrendt stepping into the vocalist position and the debut of rhythm guitarist Blake Toltzmann alongside lead guitarist Jacob Baneck and drummer David Miller.

The new lineup began writing and recording songs for their second full-length album while relentlessly touring the United States in 2019 alongside bands such as Lich King, Micawber and Stonecutters and playing multiple festivals including Full Terror Assault and Slam Dakota, plus winning 2nd Place in the 2019 edition of Wacken Metal Battle USA. The result is Toxic Ruin's most mature and complex record to date, while also being their heaviest display of metallic force so far. Guest appearances from guitarists Glen Drover (Eidolon/ex-Megadeth), Derek DeBruin (Micawber) and Nick Weyers (Aronious) provide additional ear candy for aficionados of metallic guitar wizardry.

“Nightmare Eclipse” is the next evolution in blending the heavier sounds of metal's past with the modern musicianship of metal's present. More information on Toxic Ruin's latest record and pre-order will be revealed in the weeks to come by M-Theory Audio.