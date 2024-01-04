TOXIKULL Unveils "Around The World" Video

Portuguese heavy metallers Toxikull have shared the video for "Around The World". The track is the second to be revealed from the band's third album, Under The Southern Light, set for international release on February 23rd via Dying Victims Productions.

Stomping and strutting with absolutely authentic mid / late ‘80s swagger, Under The Southern Light is an unabashed throwback to the era where heavy metal ruled the airwaves and arenas alike. Some might’ve doubted whether such Sunset Stripping sounds could come from Toxikull after the all-pistons-pumping speed metal overdrive of Cursed And Punished, but the ten tracks comprising the 41-minute Under The Southern Light are all anthems in the making: larger than life, heavy and spacious, moody and dynamic.

Bright and burning-hot metal pumping blood from a (metal) heart of darkness, Under The Southern Light takes the party down dark, dirty back streets… dare you drink with Toxikull?

Tracklisting:

"Night Shadows"

"Around The World"

"Under The Southern Light"

"Battle Dogs"

"Ritual Blade"

"Ghost Of A Dream"

"Knights Of Leather"

"Going Back Home"

"They Are Falling"

"Filhos Do Metal"