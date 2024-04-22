TOYAH WILLCOX On Covering METALLICA, BLACK SABBATH, LED ZEPPELIN - "I Absolutely Adore Singing Male Lyrics"; Video

The new episode of Rob Squad And The Creators featuring King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox is now available for streaming below. During the episode with Rob Squad’s Jay + Amber Robinson, Fripp and Willcox react along with the hosts to their live rendition of Metallica's "Enter Sandman".

On playing with her husband, Toyah comments: "I also love seeing my husband on stage. It's such a joy because normally we're on different continents. To be on stage together, it's an absolute joy!"

On Fripp’s connection to Metallica, Fripp added: “To link this song with (King Crimson's) "Frame by Frame," which we went through a little while ago (NOTE: reference to an earlier episode of Rob Squad and the Creators). I read an interview where Kirk Hammett of Metallica said how much he enjoyed the double guitar parts of Adrian (Belew) and Robert on the Discipline album and "Frame by Frame."

On who he listens to and who influenced him, Fripp says: "Well, Hendrix, Clapton, Beck, McLaughlin, Page, and Chuck Berry. In the early days, Scotty Moore, Elvis's player, Little Richard. The sheer power of that man was astonishing."

Rob Squad and the Creators an offshoot of the popular Rob Squad Reactions Series (332 million+ views) on YouTube, adds a groundbreaking twist to the reaction genre by featuring artists reacting live both to their own work and to the reactors reacting. Rob Squad and the Creators (RSATC) offers a unique experience to witness artists, performers, and songwriters react in real-time to their own songs alongside Rob Squad hosts Jay and Amber Robinson. The eclectic lineup of artists includes Jane Wiedlin (The Go-Gos), Lisa Loeb, Taylor Dayne, Stuart Wood (Bay City Rollers), Mick Conroy and Robbie Grey (Modern English), Earl Young (The Trammps), The Zombies, Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s), and Jesse Colin Young (Youngbloods).

Over the past three years, The Rob Squad Reactions Show and Channel on YouTube has captivated a global audience based on the hosts’ genuine, heartfelt reactions to a wide range of music from various genres and eras. Jay and Amber Robinson are two young former schoolteachers/athletic coaches who met as freshmen at Northeastern Oklahoma State, married, and now have three children. Jay started the reaction channel dedicated to unearthing hidden gems and celebrating timeless classics.

The visionary team behind RSATC are F Street Productions co-founders: media/music veteran Scott Kushner and Michael A. Simon, an EMMY Award-winning TV director/producer with an impressive portfolio that includes 43 seasons of MTV's Ridiculousness and numerous VH1 Storytellers and VH1 Divas episodes.