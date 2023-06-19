TRACHEOTOMY Ink Deal With 1126 Records; Band Shares "Compulsory Bloodshed" Music Video

1126 Records is happy to welcome Florida's Tracheotomy to the roster.

Leading the charge on a new wave of deathcore revival, Tracheotomy mix the brutality and production of early Suicide Silence and The Red Chord, the violent live nature of modern hardcore acts like Jesus Piece, and the technicality of Necrophagist. To celebrate their new partnership, Tracheotomy have released a blistering new single, "Compulsory Bloodshed". Watch the video below.

Vocalist Simon Mariante offers, "With 'Compulsory Bloodshed' being our first song released under 1126 Records, we decided to create a new aesthetic, keeping the best parts from our Dissimulation EP and our single, 'Mask Of Sanity'."

He continues, "''Compulsory Bloodshed' is faster than what we usually write, but also short and sweet. This is our first time incorporating more technical guitars in our music, so we’re super hyped to see how that gets received. We hope y’all enjoy the song! Thanks for the support."

The band will appear across the US throughout June and July, supporting Through The Eyes Of The Dead and Warforged, in addition to a handful of headlining dates.