TRAGEDIAN To Hold Live Vinyl Unboxing Of New Album This Friday

Guitarist Gabriele Palermo and vocalist Joan Pabón of Hamburg-based Tragedian invite the fanbs to join them this Friday, Febriary 19th as they unbox and talk about the vinyl edition of the band's new release, Seven Dimensions, out via Pride & Joy Music. The live Facebook presentation will start at 18:00 CET / 12:00 noon EST. CHeck it out here.

Tragedian recently released the single "Bringer Of Dreams" from Seven Dimensions. It features guest vocals from Wade Black (ex-Crimson Glory, ex-Leatherwolf)

Seven Dimensions features guest appearances by Black, Zak Stevens (Savatage, Archon Angel), Jules Down (Sleeping Child) and Zebrahead guitarist Dan Palmer.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Rising Rage"

"Aloneless"

"Out Of The Dark" (first guitar solo by Dan Palmer, backing vocals featuring Jules Down)

"Darkest Of My Days"

"Bringer Of Dreams" (guest vocals Wade Black)

"Crying In The Rain" (backing vocals featuring Jules Down)

"Enlightened"

"Forevermore"

"Destiny"

"Para Siempre (Forever)"

"The Journey"

"Forces Of The Light"

Bonus Tracks

"Crying In The Rain" (duet version featuring Jules Down)

"Forces Of The Light" (full orchestra version featuring Zak Stevens)