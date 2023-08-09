TRAILIGHT Mastermind OMER CORDELL Pays Tribute To GOJIRA With Bass Cover Of "A Sight To Behold" (Video)

Canadian prog metal Trailight mastermind Omer Cordell has shared a new video clip, this time covering the Gojira track "A Sight To Behold". Check it out below.

Cordell recently checked in with the following update:

"The reception of Mirrors has been nothing short of phenomenal. Thank you to everyone who has supported the album!

After taking a short break after the release I realized that I have more to say on the theme and subject matter of Mirrors. It felt as though it was inconclusive or perhaps an element was missing. Over the past month I've been slowly gathering material for a follow-up to Mirrors, tentatively titled Reflections.The material is shaping up to be a bit darker and heavier, which is the side of Mirrors that was inconclusive to me.

Far from any end result or timeframe as of yet. Still in the midst of compiling information and ideas."

Mirrors is available on streaming platforms and via BandCamp.

Tracklist:

"The One You Feed"

"Traveller"

"Mirrors"

"Elegy"

"Harbour"

"Lead A Horse To Water"

"Victory"

"Puerto"

