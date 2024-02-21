TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Keyboard Maestro VITALIJ KUPRIJ Dead At 49

Trans-Siberian Orchestra touring keyboardist, Vitalij Kuprij (Artension, Ring Of Fire), has passed away at 49 years of age.

Vitalij's friend, guitarist Lars Eric Mattsson, shared the sad news via his Facebook page, writing, "Woke up to really sad news this morning as my dear friend and keyboard maestro Vitalij Kuprij has passed away last night. The Ukranian born virtuoso was living in Philadelphia and recently came off another hugely successful tour with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. I have known and worked with Vitalij for over 20 years and he always talked about seeing me here in Finland to go fishing, which was his second love after music. We have recorded together several times, first time was for the debut album of Book Of Reflections 20 years ago and then later for my MATTSSON concept album War. My record label Lion Music Record Label has released a lot of his music including three solo albums, his band Artension and more. You will be deeply missed my friend!" ❤️‍🩹

Greg Prato's biography of Vitalij Kuprij reveals:

Born in 1974 in Volodarka, Kiev, Ukraine, keyboardist Vitalij Kuprij has received numerous awards for his playing talents, and has covered a wide variety of musical styles throughout his career, including classical and prog rock, among others. During his early years, Kuprij won the first prize in the All-Union Chopin Competition held in the Republic of Kazan, Soviet Union, as well as the top honor at the Geneva Duo Competition for Violin and Piano (in addition, he appeared on Ukranian radio and TV performing concertos by both Beethoven and Chopin).

By the age of 16, Kuprij had left the Ukraine and in 1993, formed his first prog metal band, Atlantis Rising, with guitarist Roger Staffelbach. After Kuprij relocated to the US in 1995, the band later mutated into Artension, signing to Mike Varney's Shrapnel label and issuing such albums as 1996's Into the Eye Of The Storm, 1997's Phoenix Rising, 1999's Forces Of Nature, and 2000's Machine. Alongside his work with Artension, Kuprij began to issue his own solo albums on Shrapnel as well - 1997's High Definition, 1998's Extreme Measures, 1999's VK3, and 2001's Plays the Works of Liszt and Chopin: Piano.

In addition, Kuprij has performed with the New York Youth Symphony at Carnegie Hall, and, in 2001, was penning material for a new outfit, Ring Of Fire, a collaboration with former Yngwie Malmsteen vocalist Mark Boals.