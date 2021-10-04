TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA & VetTix Present: The Birth Of Rock Theater Watch Party

While the band and crew are busy preparing for the upcoming 2021 Winter Tour, you are invited to join Trans-Siberian Orchestra and VetTix on November 4th for a watch party featuring TSO’s rockumentary, The Birth Of Rock Theater. Help celebrate Veterans and kick off the Season of Giving a little early. Plus, stick around to the end of the show for a never-before-seen live performance from 2008.

Join TSO violinist, Roddy Chong and Team TSO for this special watch party in support of VetTix on Thursday, November 4th at 8pm ET on TSO’s YouTube Channel (one week before Veterans’ Day).

Roddy will be hanging out in the live chat box talking with you and answering questions, and fans will have the opportunity to donate to VetTix in support of veterans. TSO will be donating tickets to help support this wonderful organization, and your monetary donations will help VetTix continue their important work with veterans using events as reintegration tools for civilian life.

Multi-platinum, progressive rock group, Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO), recently announced its highly-anticipated Winter Tour will be back for 2021. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark album Christmas Eve And Other Stories, this year’s multi-sensory extravaganza kicks off on Wednesday, November 17th with performances in Green Bay and Council Bluffs, and will visit 59 cities for 99 performances across America before concluding on Thursday, December 30th in Cleveland and St. Louis (see full itinerary below and www.trans-siberian.com).

BraveWords has partnered up with TSO to find amazing seats at one of their shows! Visit trans-siberian.com and use the code BraveWords to unlock amazing seats when making the purchase to see the best Christmas concert on the planet.

Certified 3X platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America for selling three million copies in the US, Christmas Eve And Other Stories is one of the best-selling Christmas albums of all time. Including the mega-hit "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," the album spawned the bring-the-whole-family rock holiday tradition that has now played to more than 17 million fans all across the nation.

TSO’s Music Director & lead guitarist Al Pitrelli said, “After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we’re bringing Christmas Eve And Other Stories back to all of you. We were amazed by the turnout for last year's livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together. It’s been 25 years since Paul (O’Neill) first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let’s celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone.”

A product of the vision and imagination of TSO’s late founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill, Christmas Eve And Other Stories follows a story set on Christmas Eve when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what is best representative of humanity. Following favorite TSO themes of “strangers helping strangers” and “the kindness of others,” “Christmas Eve And Other Stories” takes listeners all over the world to help reunite a young girl with her distraught father.

The album and tour feature such fan-favorites as “Ornament,” "Promises To Keep," "This Christmas Day," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy,” and the epic “Old City Bar.” The rock opera also features such TSO classics as "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24." "Additionally, the tour will enjoy a second set containing some of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers including "Christmas Canon,” “Wizards In Winter” and many more.

Tour dates:

November

17 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center *

17 - Council Bluffs, IA - Mid America ^

18 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center ^

19 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center ^

20 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center *

20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena *

21 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza *

21 - Colorado Springs, CO - World Arena *

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena *

24 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena ^

26 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena *

26 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena ^

27 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center *

27 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena *

28 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun *

28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center *

December

1 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena ^

1 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center ^

2 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank ^

2 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center ^

3 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center *

3 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center *

4 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center *

4 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena *

5 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *

5 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center *

8 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena ^

8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena ^

9 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum ^

9 - Austin, TX - Frank C. Erwin, Jr. Special Events Center ^

10 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours *

10 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center *

11 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center *

11 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines *

12 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena *

12 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center *

15 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena ^

15 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC ^

16 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena ^

16 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena ^

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo *

17 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center ^

18 - Belmont, NY - UBS Arena *

18 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center *

19 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center *

19 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena *

21 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center ^

22 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center *

22 - Indianapolis, IN - Banker's Life Fieldhouse *

23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena *

23 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena *

26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena *

26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum *

27 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Arena *

28 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena *

29 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena *

29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center *

30 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

30 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center *

* matinee & evening performances

^ evening performance

Since its touring debut, TSO has played more than 2,000 Winter Tour shows for approximately 17 million fans, with tour grosses of more than $725 million, and has sold in excess of 12 million albums and DVDs. Year-after-year TSO hits the upper reaches of the domestic and worldwide tour charts. Recently in June 2020, TSO was ranked No. 1 on Pollstar magazine’s Worldwide Ticket Sales Top 100 Tours Mid Year chart, No. 2 on the Top 100 North American Tours Mid Year chart, and No. 3 on the Top 100 Worldwide Tours Mid Year chart. In December, TSO was ranked No. 2 on Pollstar’s Top 200 North American Tours Year End chart and No. 3 on the Worldwide Ticket Sales Top 100 Tours Year End chart. In 2009, Pollstar ranked TSO at No. 20 on the “Top Tour(s) of the Decade” and Billboard placed TSO at No. 25 on its “Top Touring Artists of the Decade.”

TSO remains one of rock’s most charitable bands. Once again, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, approximately $16 million has been donated by the group.

(Photo - Bob Carey, 2018)