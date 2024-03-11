TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA / WHOM GODS DESTROY Vocalist DINO JELUSICK Performs PANTERA Classics At Ride For Dime Benefit Show In Budapest; Pro-Shot Video

Trans-Siberian Orchestra / Whom Gods Destroy vocalist Dino Jelusick performed with the Pantera tribute band, Vulgar Display Of Cover, during the Ride For Dime beneifit show in Budapest, Hungary on January 5th.

Pro-shot video of the entire set can be viewed below. Jelusick's performance begins at the 23:30 mark and features the following songs:

"Cowboys From Hell"

"Psycho Holiday"

"Medicine Man"

"Primal Concrete Sledge"

"Shattered"

"I'm Broken"

"Domination"

Line-up:

Dino Jelusick - vocals

Attila Vörös - guitar

László Csóka - bass

Béla Budai - drums

Stephen Horvat - vocals

Whom Gods Destroy, the formidable new progressive metal group formed by keyboardist Derek Sherinian, guitarist Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal, and vocalist Dino Jelusick, along with the potent rhythm section of bassist Yas Nomura and drummer Bruno Valverde, will be releasing their debut album, Insanium, on March 15 worldwide via InsideOutMusic.

A third single off Insanium has been released. Check out the track, “Crawl”, in a video directed by Vicente Cordero / Industrialism Films, edited by Vojan Koceić / PILOTstudio and with visual FX and additional editing by Wayne Joyner, below.

Dino Jelusick on "Crawl": "'Crawl' was the second song Ron, Derek & myself worked on. We had many versions of it. Very progressive and very melodic. Combines all the influences that the band has and just grows into something that's our very own.”

Previously, Whom Gods Destroy released the singles/videos “In The Name Of War” and “Over Again”. Drummer Bruno Valverde has launched intense drum playthrough clips for those singles:

Insanium will be available on Standard CD Jewelcase, Digital Album, Ltd. 2CD Mediabook (with the bonus track “Requiem”, as well as the entire album as bonus instrumental disc) and as Gatefold 2LP & LP-Booklet on 180g. vinyl in the following variants:

- Black 2LP

- Dark Green 2LP (Ltd. 500x copies from www.insideoutshop.de & various other retailers)

- Custard Colored 2LP (Ltd. 1000x copies at all US outlets)

Insanium tracklisting:

"In The Name Of War"

"Over Again"

"The Decision"

"Crawl"

"Find My Way Back"

"Crucifier"

"Keeper Of The Gate"

"Hypernova 158"

"Insanium"

"Over Again" video:

"In The Name Of War" video:

Whom Gods Destroy lineup (from left to right in photo at top):

Bruno Valverde - Drums

Yas Nomura - Bass

Dino Jelusick - Vocals

Derek Sherinian - Keyboards

Ron “Bumblefoot” - Thal Guitars