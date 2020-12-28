TRANSIENT Release "This Heart" Single; Music Video Streaming

New Orleans-based heavy rock/metal band, Transient, is aiming to inspire hope and strength with their new single, "This Heart", and its enlightening music video, which can be seen below. This track explodes with energy while the video portrays the emotional journey from feeling trapped in the darkness to seeing it’s okay to be yourself.

Vocalist Trey J. Mollo: "This is a song dedicated to the people who were forced to hide and be ashamed because they didn’t feel accepted and felt judged because of the way they viewed life. Growing up, I dealt with that on a daily basis, and throughout the years it turned the kindness and understanding within me into rage. Along with that came foolish and selfish decisions in my life. I’m hoping that this song can bring some hope and strength to those who have walked down similar roads and show them they are not alone and it’s okay to be themselves in such a heartless world."

Transient formed only months ago in 2020 and have wasted no time. They went in the studio to record with Jonathan Dolese at KonKrete Studios in Kenner, Louisiana, and their debut single, “Nightmare”, was released on October 18 via Dreambound.

Led by guitarist Jody Linnell, who is the former bassist of Smile Empty Soul and 12 Stones, the band is rounded out by vocalist Trey J. Mollo, guitarist Emmett Shumate, bassist Brian Bennett, and drummer Phil Krohn. Originally the project was a solo endeavour, but after about a year Linnell decided to recruit good friends from his regional area to complete the lineup.

Transient is poised to continue their ever-increasing momentum with their new single “This Heart” and its accompanying music video as they gear up for the release of their debut EP Aperture in mid-spring 2021.