TRAPEZE - Lost Tapes Vol. 2 Available In November

Metalville Records has announced November 15 as the international release date for legendary rock band Trapeze's Lost Tapes Vol. 2.

This album revives unreleased tracks from the band's legacy, showcasing their hard-hitting rock sound, funk influences, and unique ballads. Highlights include rock anthems like "Fighting" and "Loser", a rare early version of the ballad "Coast To Coast", the heartfelt track "Homeland", and Mel Galley’s final recording, "Live Fast, Die Laughing".

Pre-order on CD and vinyl here.

Tracklisting:

"Homeland"

"Hold On"

"Loser"

"Take It On"

"Must Be In Love"

"Live Fast Die Laughing"

"Wake Up Shake Up"

"Coast To Coast"

"Can You Feel It"

"Way Back To The Bone"

"Turn It On"

"Fighting"

"Welcome To The Real World"

"Midnight Flyer"

The album was collated by Tom Galley with assistance from band manager Tony Perry, alongside Marcus Galley once more honouring his father’s legacy by designing this very special collection that features rare and exclusive photos by Carl Dunn.