TRELLDOM Feat. GAAHL Releases Video “The Voice Of What Whispers”

When iconic Norwegian vocalist Gaahl, revived Trelldom he did the only thing that could ever be expected from this exceptional artist: the unexpected. Hardly anybody could have predicted the stylistic shifts and the twists and turns of the forthcoming new full-length: ...by the shadows....

A few weeks back, Trelldom opened their set at this year's edition of Bergen's Beyond the Gates festival followed the introduction via 'By the Shadows' with the new opening track “The Voice Of What Whispers”. This avant-garde jazzy yet relentlessly driving song conjured looks of confusion, fascination, and even rapture onto many faces in the crowd. Now the band releases “The Voice Of What Whispers” as the third single in the shape of an equally unexpected yet fascinating video.

Who would have thought to see a Japanese horror style clip from a Norwegian band with deep roots in the black metal scene?

...by the shadows... has been chalked up for release on September 13, 2024 via Prophecy Productions. Preorder here.

Trelldom are the brainchild of Kristian Eivind Espedal, who is better known under his artist's name Gaahl. The Norwegian became one of the leading figures of the Nordic black metal scene after joining the notorious Bergen outfit Gorgoroth in 1998. For many years, the vocalist was pigeonholed for his extreme vocals and attracted many, often dark rumours about his person.

Tracklisting:

“The Voice Of What Whispers”

“Exit Existence”

“Return The Distance”

“Between The World”

“I Drink Out Of My Head”

“Hiding Invisible”

“By The Shadows”

“The Voice Of What Whispers”:

Lineup:

Kristian Eivind Espedal – vocals

Kenneth Kapstad – drums

Stian Kårstad – guitars, bass, electronics

Kjetil Møster – saxophones, clarinet, electronics