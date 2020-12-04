TRIBULATION Announce Change In Band Lineup

Sweden’s Tribulation announce a change in the band lineup with the following message:

"After 16 years of creative, expressive, artistic and spiritual exchange and co-operation, Jonathan Hultén has decided to leave the band to pursue whatever else life has in store for him in the future. We know that whatever he decides to do in the future, he will do it in the same wholehearted, immersive and meticulous way that he has tackled all the trials and tribulations that are Tribulation, and we truly wish him the best of luck in those endeavours.

"The idea and concept of death and rebirth has always played a big role in the band mythos, and while Jonathan leaving leaves a big chunk of what has built, maintained and nurtured the creature that is Tribulation behind, we are confident in our vision for the times to come, and we will build something new and once again ride the frightening yet powerful waves of creative uncertainty into the new decade!

"'Vetera transierunt: ecce facta sunt omnia nova.'"

Says Jonathan Hultén: "Friends. After 16 years of playing together, the time has now come for me to part with Tribulation. For some time, I've been swinging between doubt and determination in a recurring questioning of whether I am the right person in the right place, and in the end, this is the conclusion that has been reached. This year made it more clear than ever that first and foremost I have to follow my heart rather than the mind - even if it means walking away from a lot of things I love doing and people I love. Life is too short to not follow your heart, wherever it might lead. I don't know what the future holds, the only thing I do know is that I have to try to live in a way that makes me happy.

"I wish Johannes, Adam and Oscar all the best in the world. I'm looking forward to seeing them continue on the adventurous cruise on the ship that is Tribulation, and all the glorious moments they will experience along the way. I am also very happy to pass the torch to the amazing Joseph Tholl, one of my favorite songwriters of all time. The magic he will introduce into Trib will be an invaluable treasure, and I couldn't imagine a better addition to the band.

And most importantly - I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who has supported, appreciated and helped us along the years. I thank you from the bottom of my soul, you made this journey into what it has been. Thank you for everything!

"However, this is not a goodbye. I won't stop creating music and art as long as there is a heartbeat left in this body, that's a promise. Much love..."

Joseph Tholl states: "As a long-time fan and friend of the band, it's sad for me to see Jonathan leave, but it's also an honour that I'll get to cherish his great work. I'm thrilled to join this assembly of old friends, and I'm looking forward to be a part of what the future holds for Tribulation."

Tribulation lineup (from left to right at top):

Johannes Andersson - vocals, bass

Adam Zaars - guitars

Joseph Tholl - guitars

Oscar Leander - drums

On January 29, Tribulation will release their new album, Where The Gloom Becomes Sound, via Century Media Records (worldwide excluding North America). For a first impression of the album, the video for its first single "Leviathans" (produced by Ulf Lundén) can be seen below.

Where The Gloom Becomes Sound is also available for pre-order here in the following formats:

* Ltd. Deluxe bone colored LP & Bonus Zoetrope LP Artbook feat. bonus tracks

* Ltd. CD Mediabook feat. bonus track

* Standard CD Jewelcase

* Ltd. black LP with 16-page-booklet

* Digital Album

* Ltd. deep blood red LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 200 copies, only available at CMDistro EU

* Ltd. dark green LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 400 copies

* Ltd. transp. red LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 100 copies, only available at Kingsroad

* Ltd. transp. magenta LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 200 copies, only available at Bengans

* Ltd. transp. sun yellow LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 100 copies, only available at CMDistro EU

* Ltd. trans. petrol green LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 200 copies, only available at EMP

* Ltd. neon orange LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 200 copies, only available at Nuclear Blast

Tribulation checked in with the following comment about "Leviathans": "Your first morsel to the gloom-made soundscape of our new album is something that we conjured up from the cataracts and that comes in the shape of a torrential flood, an oblation to the 'spirits of the sea and of change', to the Leviathans!"

Tribulation entered Linus Björklund's Studio Ryssviken in April and exited (informally) nearly two months later. The group - guitarists Adam Zaars and Jonathan Hultén, Johannes Andersson (vocals/bass), and Oscar Leander (drums) - used the first 10 days of their studio time to rehearse. Once the bone-oil had sufficiently run its course, the group and co-producer Jamie Elton started to hammer into the rudiments of the recording process. Elton, who also serves as Tribulation's soundman and is a long-time friend, took the reins from Martin Ehrencrona, who helmed the 2018 Down Below sessions. Together, they crafted a well-appointed production, one that's luxuriously grim and auricularly inviting. Where The Gloom Becomes Sound”was then given to Grammy-nominated producer Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Rammstein) to mix at Psalm Studios. Once the mixing was finished - Dalgety would send over versions from his studio in Wales - Tribulation re-enlisted Magnus Lindberg at Redmount Studios in Stockholm to master.

The band's resulting fifth full-length indisputably elevates the Swedes to the highest echelons. The source of their glinting darkness: a yawning, bottomless rift deep within. "We immersed ourselves in the world of myth and magic," says Zaars. "With a specific focus on elemental magic, and the elements, in general, from both the Western and Indian esoteric traditions, not the Buddhist four elements but the five elements. Myth and magic are obviously not something new in the world of Tribulation, but it got a bit more specific on this album. We just present it from a slightly different perspective."

Where The Gloom Becomes Sound isn't representative of monumental change, but rather the accrual of ambition over time in conjunction with continued exposure to and profound experiments with crossroads devilry. Being their most expressive and inventive album to-date, where it will take them is only to greatness and with reverence.

Where The Gloom Becomes Sound tracklisting:

"In Remembrance"

"Hour Of The Wolf"

"Leviathans"

"Dirge Of A Dying Soul"

"Lethe"

"Daughter Of The Djinn"

"Elementals"

"Inanna"

"Funeral Pyre"

"The Wilderness"

Bonus tracks:

"The Dhampir, Pt. I" *

"The Dhampir" **

"Månvisan" ***

* Bonus on Ltd. CD Mediabook, First chapter of the song

** Bonus on Ltd. Deluxe LP Artbook, Complete version of the 18-minute song

*** Bonus on Ltd. Deluxe LP Artbook, Instrumental song

"Leviathans" video:

Album teaser:

(Photo - Ester Segarra)