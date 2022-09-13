TRIBULATION Release New Single And Video "Hamartia"; European Tour Kicks Off This Week

After earning a Swedish Grammis Award earlier this year for their latest album, Where the Gloom Becomes Sound (2021), Tribulation have now returned with a new standalone single and video, "Hamartia".

A first recording to feature new guitarist Joseph Tholl, "Hamartia" was recorded with Robert Pehrsson, mixed by Tom Dalgety (who previously mixed Where the Gloom Becomes Sound), mastered by Magnus Lindberg and comes with artwork by Tribulation guitarist Adam Zaars.

"Hamartia" can now be streamed here; the video - which was directed by Johan Bååth & Astrid Bergdahl - can be viewed below.

Tribulation's Adam Zaars commented about "Hamartia": "This is a song about the many shades of the word Hamartia. It's an angry gothic tragedy sonically, and introduces Joseph on guitar. This is the first of a few. We hope you like it!"

After a successful run of festivals shows across Europe, North America and South America this summer, Tribulation will finally be back on the road starting this week, joining Watain, Abbath and Bölzer on the Chariots of Fire European Tour 2022. Get tickets here.

Lineup:

Johannes Andersson - vocals, bass

Adam Zaars - guitars

Joseph Tholl - guitars

Oscar Leander - drums

(Photo - Ester Segarra)