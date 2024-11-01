TRIBULATION Shares Video For New Single "Poison Pages"; Sub Rosa In Æternum Album Out Now

Swedish gothic metal maestros, Tribulation, have released their sixth studio album, Sub Rosa In Æternum, via Century Media Records. The nine new tracks take the audience on a suspenseful journey of goth rock, and it is part psychological horror of Italian cinema, part gaunt British goth, and part Art Deco opulence.

In celebration, the band is now sharing the artistic music video for the single "Poison Pages", which can viewed below.

Guitarist Adam Zaars comments on the album release, "It's finally getting released! This album is really special to us and we're all very proud of what we managed to create, with invaluable help from both Tom Dalgety and Ola Ersfjord. Artistically, we've always been on the move, sometimes in a big way and sometimes to a lesser extent, but we knew we had to do something different with this album. We didn't know what, but luckily the album gradually revealed itself to us. We hope you'll enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it!"

Order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Unrelenting Choir"

"Tainted Skies"

"Saturn Coming Down"

"Hungry Waters"

"Drink The Love Of God"

"Murder In Red"

"Time & The Vivid Ore"

"Reaping Song"

"Poison Pages"

"I takt med otiden" (Bonus track on Ltd. CD Mediabook + Ltd. Deluxe LPs only)

"Poison Pages" video:

"Murder In Red" video:

"Hungry Waters" video:

"Tainted Skies" lyric video:

"Saturn Coming Down" video:

Lineup:

Johannes Andersson (Vocals/Bass)

Adam Zaars (Guitar)

Joseph Tholl (Guitar)

Oscar Leander (Drums)

(Photo - Damón Zurawski)