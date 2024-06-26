TRIBULATION Unveils Music Video For New Single "Saturn Coming Down"; Band To Tour North America With OPETH

Swedish metal sensation, Tribulation, is now unveiling a brand new single, "Saturn Coming Down", along with a haunting music video. The single reveals a new side of the band while staying true to their dark sound and compelling melodies.

The clip was created by Brendan McGowan with assistance from Damón Zurawski and can be found below.

Guitarist Adam Zaars comments, "'Saturn Coming Down' is a song that creeps up on you and that hopefully gets thoroughly under your skin. It's a taste of the new musical areas we've charted that has taken us to places we've never ventured into before. It's an ode to a very old titan who constantly seems to be lurking behind our backs.

"As many of you will know we have always strived to push our own musical boundaries and to let the music change and grow with us, and vice versa, and to carve out our own niche in metal in general and in our own musical landscape in particular. 'Saturn Coming Down' is the next stage in that ongoing process. It’s a song about Saturn and our various interpretations and imaginings of him throughout the millennia. Helping us with visualizing this we had the pleasure of working with Brendan McGowan who really outdid himself with this video. We also had help from our friend Damón Zurawski who shot us here in Sweden. We couldn’t be happier with the result! Death is the way of the world!"

Stream/download the new single here.

In addition, Tribulation is pleased to announce that they will be supporting legendary progressive metal pioneers Opeth on their upcoming North America tour, which will kick off on October 11 in Milwaukee, WI and conclude on Halloween night in San Francisco, CA this October with their last show on Halloween in San Francisco.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now. Get them here.

Tour dates:

October

11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom

14 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

15 - Montréal, QC - L'Olympia

16 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

18 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

20 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

23 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

24 - Austin, TX - Emo’s Austin

25 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

27 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

30 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

31 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

Tribulation is known for their unique blend of gothic and death metal. Formed in 2005, the band consists of Johannes Andersson (Vocals/Bass), Adam Zaars (Guitar), Joseph Tholl (Guitar) and Oscar Leander (Drums). They have released several captivating albums during their career and are renowned for their theatrical live performances. "Saturn Coming Down" marks the first release of the band after their 2023 EP Hamartia, which has achieved critical acclaim after Tribulation’s award-winning last studio album Where the Gloom Becomes Sound in 2021.

Lineup:

Johannes Andersson (Vocals/Bass)

Adam Zaars (Guitar)

Joseph Tholl (Guitar)

Oscar Leander (Drums)

(Photo - Damón Zurawski)