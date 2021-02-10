TRIBULATION – Where The Gloom Becomes Sound Enters International Charts

Sweden’s Tribulation latest album Where The Gloom Becomes Sound has achieved chart entries in several European countries:

#12 in German Album Charts

#08 in UK Official Rock & Metal Charts

#01 in Swedish Vinyl Charts

#27 in Swedish Official Charts

#09 Finnish Physical Charts

#38 in Swiss Album Charts

#65 in Austrian Album Charts

The band comments: “We are very grateful for all the support in spreading our gloom around the world, a kind of glistening gloom that might be needed for some in these grey and dull times! Stay resilient, be patient and keep the creative fires burning!"

Tribulation entered Linus Björklund's Studio Ryssviken in April and exited (informally) nearly two months later. The group - guitarists Adam Zaars and Jonathan Hultén, Johannes Andersson (vocals/bass), and Oscar Leander (drums) - used the first 10 days of their studio time to rehearse. Once the bone-oil had sufficiently run its course, the group and co-producer Jamie Elton started to hammer into the rudiments of the recording process. Elton, who also serves as Tribulation's soundman and is a long-time friend, took the reins from Martin Ehrencrona, who helmed the 2018 Down Below sessions. Together, they crafted a well-appointed production, one that's luxuriously grim and auricularly inviting. Where The Gloom Becomes Sound”was then given to Grammy-nominated producer Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Rammstein) to mix at Psalm Studios. Once the mixing was finished - Dalgety would send over versions from his studio in Wales - Tribulation re-enlisted Magnus Lindberg at Redmount Studios in Stockholm to master.

The band's resulting fifth full-length indisputably elevates the Swedes to the highest echelons. The source of their glinting darkness: a yawning, bottomless rift deep within. "We immersed ourselves in the world of myth and magic," says Zaars. "With a specific focus on elemental magic, and the elements, in general, from both the Western and Indian esoteric traditions, not the Buddhist four elements but the five elements. Myth and magic are obviously not something new in the world of Tribulation, but it got a bit more specific on this album. We just present it from a slightly different perspective."

Where The Gloom Becomes Sound isn't representative of monumental change, but rather the accrual of ambition over time in conjunction with continued exposure to and profound experiments with crossroads devilry. Being their most expressive and inventive album to-date, where it will take them is only to greatness and with reverence.

Where The Gloom Becomes Sound tracklisting:

"In Remembrance"

"Hour Of The Wolf"

"Leviathans"

"Dirge Of A Dying Soul"

"Lethe"

"Daughter Of The Djinn"

"Elementals"

"Inanna"

"Funeral Pyre"

"The Wilderness"

Bonus tracks:

"The Dhampir, Pt. I" *

"The Dhampir" **

"Månvisan" ***

* Bonus on Ltd. CD Mediabook, First chapter of the song

** Bonus on Ltd. Deluxe LP Artbook, Complete version of the 18-minute song

*** Bonus on Ltd. Deluxe LP Artbook, Instrumental song

"Funeral Pyre" video:

"Hour Of The Wolf" video:

"Leviathans" video:

Album teaser:

As previously announced, guitarist Jonathan Hultén has amicably parted ways with Tribulation, and Joseph Tholl has taken his place. This new lineup (Johannes Andersson, Adam Zaars, Joseph Tholl, Oscar Leander) will hit the road in support of Where the Gloom Becomes Sound later next year.

Tribulation lineup (from left to right at top):

Johannes Andersson - vocals, bass

Adam Zaars - guitars

Joseph Tholl - guitars

Oscar Leander - drums

(Photo - Ester Segarra)