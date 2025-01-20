TRICK OR TREAT Reveal Ghosted Album Details; Pre-Order Launched

Trick Or Treat will release the new album, Ghosted, on April 25 through Scarlet Records. The band have also renewed the contract with the label, strengthening a partnership started in 2020 and projected into a bright future.

Ghosted is the album that definitely marks the new Trick Or Treat course, where the classic power happy metal mixes with terrifying and yet funny horror atmospheres.

The Italian band put in music some of the most famous horror movie franchise such as “Evil Dead Never Sleeps” (“Army Of Darkness”), “Bitter Dreams” (“A Nightmare On Elm Street”) or “The 13th” (“Friday The 13th”), and paid heartfelt homage to the world of comics (“Craven Road”, Dylan Dog) and video game (“Return To Monkey Island”) that shaped their imaginary too.

With a little help from a couple of soon-to-be-revealed famous international friends, Trick Or Treat delivered just another irresistible collection of wicked, catchy and energetic metal tunes.

Produced by Simone Mularoni at Domination Studio, and creepily illustrated by the visual & tattoo artist and band’s vocalist Alle Conti (Twilight Force), Ghosted will be released in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- vinyl LP: 350 transparent blue; 150 transparent yellow (mailorder exclusive)

- digital

Pre-order here.

Ghosted tracklisting:

"Lost In The Haunted House" (intro)

"Craven Road"

"Bloodmoon"

"Ghosted"

"Dance With The Dancing Clown"

"Polybius"

"Evil Dead Never Sleeps"

"Return To Monkey Island"

"Make A Difference"

"The 13th"

"Bitter Dreams"

Trick Or Treat are:

Alle Conti - vocals

Guido Benedetti - guitar

Luca Venturelli - guitar

Leone Villani Conti - bass

Dario Capacci - drums

(Photo - Cristian Daolio)