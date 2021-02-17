TRICK OR TREAT To Release Compilation The Unlocked Songs

Italian power metallers Trick Or Treat have announced a new compilation album entitled The Unlocked Songs.

The band says in a statement: “The Unlocked Songs falls in between an album of unreleased music and a collection of assorted ‘goodies’ scattered over almost 20 years! We had this idea during last year’s lockdown that forced the recordings of the new record to be delayed. We will return to the studio very soon to begin recording the new ‘official’ album, but in the meantime we are very excited about sharing this material with our fans."

More details about the springtime release of The Unlocked Songs will be announced soon.

Lineup:

Leone Villani Conti – bass

Guido Benedetti – guitars

Alessandro Conti – vocals

Luca Setti – drums

Luca Venturelli – guitars