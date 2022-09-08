TRIUMPH Announce Vinyl Reissue Series; Allied Forces Available Friday

Canadian arena rockers, Triumph, will see three classic titles reissued on vinyl - Allied Forces, Never Surrender and Rock & Roll Machine. All three will feature colored vinyl and will be issued via Manic Vision Records, with Allied Forces arriving first (September 9), and the other two titles being released at a later date.

Fans can choose from the following vinyl color variants:

- 100 units - Opaque Baby Blue only available in the Triumph webstore, $34.99

- 200 units - Design Deferential Splatter - Cobalt Blue, Black, Light Blue, Red Splatter, with side A and side B design differential. This means the A side and B side will contain the same colors, but the design will not look the same. Only available in the Allied Forces complete set from the web store (see below for complete set pricing).

- 300 units - Crystal Clear vinyl with multi tone blue splatters. Only available in the Triumph webstore. $34.99

- 400 units - Translucent Cobalt Blue vinyl - Only available in the Triumph webstore. $29.99

- Limited set of all four and the only way to get the Design Differential Splatter vinyl from the site - $125.00 ($10 off)

1981’s Allied Forces saw the group cement their standing as one of the world’s top arena rock acts. The critically acclaimed platinum album spawned the radio anthems “Fight the Good Fight and Magic Power.”

Originally released in 1977, Rock & Roll Machine was the group’s first-ever hit album, and remains their best-selling record in their homeland - earning double platinum certification - and spawned two hit singles, “Rocky Mountain Way” and the title track.

1982’s Never Surrender continued the group’s artistic and commercial winning streak, certified gold in Canada and the US - plus containing the popular MTV video, “A World Of Fantasy”.

Additionally, the Never Surrender tour included their show-stopping performance at the mammoth 1983 US Festival - which will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year.

Also available now is an official Triumph 2023 calendar - comprised of killer classic photos of the band from their archives (and will include important historical dates throughout), and limited to 100 units.

For further information, visit officialtriumphstore.com.