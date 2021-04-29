TRIUMPH - Limited Edition Hockey Jersey Available For Pre-Order

The limited edition Triumph Thunderbird logo hockey jersey is available for pre-order now at this location.

If you order by May 21, 2021 you are guaranteed to receive a jersey. Jerseys will not be available after the pre-order date and will ship on or about June 14, 2021.

On the front: Triumph Thunderbird logo printed with silver metallic ink. On the back: Triumph 1. The item is printed on an AK-Knit Hockey Jersey, manufactured in Toronto, Canada. It's heavy weight 100% polyester knitted fabric with pinholes for breathability.

"We are so excited to announce our 2021 Record Store Day Canadian Ambassadors, Triumph!," states an update from Record Store Day Canada.

"One of the greatest and most successful Canadian rock bands of all-time, Triumph first rose to prominence back in the golden era when vinyl was king – and the preferred format of most music fans. So, it makes perfect sense for Triumph - Rik Emmett (guitars/vocals), Mike Levine (bass, keyboards) and Gil Moore (drums, vocals) - to be named the 2021 Record Store Day Canadian Ambassadors!

"Plus, the band will release the 40th anniversary Allied Forces box set for the June 12 RSD Drops date!

"We couldn’t be more proud and honoured to welcome Triumph to the RSDC family!"

A rock music collector’s dream, the Round Hill Records-issued Allied Forces box set will include:

- Vinyl #1 : Picture Disc of Original Allied Forces Studio Album

- Vinyl #2 : 2xLP Live in Cleveland 1981

- Vinyl #3 : 7” Single – Tribute 2021

- Version of “Allied Forces” + “Magic Power” Live from Ottawa 1982 (Never Before Released)

- 11x17 Maple Leaf Gardens Poster (CANADA EXCLUSIVE)

- 24-page booklet featuring rare photos and behind the scenes. + Allied Forces essay

- 40th Anniversary Allied Forces retro tour book

- 40th Anniversary Allied Forces retro tour poster

- 40th Anniversary Allied Forces retro tour pass

- Rik Pics (3 Hand Drawn Cartoons)

- Handwritten Lyrics (Magic Power, Allied Forces & Fight the Good Fight)

Allied Forces tracklist:

Side A

“Fool for Your Love”

“Magic Power”

“Air Raid”

“Allied Forces”

“Hot Time (In This City Tonight)”

Side B

“Fight the Good Fight”

“Ordinary Man”

“Petite Etude”

“Say Goodbye“



2 X LP Live in Cleveland 1981 (remastered)



Live in Cleveland tracklist:

Disc 1 Side A

“Intro”

“Tear the Roof Off”

“American Girls”

“Lay it On the Line”

“Allied Forces”

Side B

“Fight The Good Fight”

“Blinding Light Show/Moonchild”



Disc 2 Side C

“Rock ‘N’ Roll Machine”

“I Live For The Weekend”

“Nature’s Child”

Drum Solo



Side D

Instrumental

“Rocky Mountain Way”

“Hot Time (In the City Tonight)”



Limited Edition 7” Single

Vinyl #3 : 7” Single – Tribute 2021 Version of “Allied Forces” + “Magic Power” Live from Ottawa 1982 (Never Before Released)

For more info, head here.