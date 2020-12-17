TRIUMPH's RIK EMMETT Guests On No Sleep Til Sudbury Christmas 2020 Podcast, All Three Episodes Streaming

"I left Triumph guitarist Rik Emmett's house after taping this year's NSTS Christmas special with almost four hours of material," says Brent Jensen, host of the No Sleep Til Sudbury podast. "After considering options, I decided to create three episodes, one more than the usual two we produce every year."

"Rik told me earlier this year that he had exhausted his list of Christmas songs that make his skin vibrate," continues Jensen. "But, in keeping with the theme of that special warmth Christmas brings, he proposed an idea - that I offer five songs that make MY skin vibrate, and in turn he would bring five songs to match mine that make him feel a similar way. He also proposed to do two things - illustrate why these songs make us feel this way by demonstrating on his guitar how they're composed, and, outline the science behind how our brains process music. Crazy! Nobody works harder on their NSTS appearances than Uncle Rikky, and I can't begin to tell you how much I enjoyed working with him on this. You really do not want to miss these shows, trust me."

The Emmett / Jensen Christmas 2020 Playlist (Episode One):

Stereophonics - "Handbags And Gladrags"

Pat Metheny And Charlie Haden - "The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress"

Paul McCartney - "Maybe I'm Amazed"

The Beach Boys - "God Only Knows"

"In this episode, Rik continues to deconstruct the songs that make our skin vibrate, this week's picks being Lulu's 'To Sir With Love', The Beatles' 'And I Love Her', and 'Planet Caravan' from Black Sabbath. Rik sings and plays them section by section, breaking them down with fascinating technical analysis and humour, insight, and some great stories. He and I have been doing the Christmas shows for a while now, but his enthusiasm still amazes me."

The Emmett / Jensen Christmas 2020 Playlist (Episode Two):

Lulu – "To Sir With Love"

The Beatles – "And I Love Her"

Black Sabbath – "Planet Caravan"

"Technically, we can consider this a bonus episode! This is just all fun, fantastic content. Laughs, insights, analysis, and intimate acoustic performances from Rik, including Burt Bacharach's 'Alfie' and a breakdown of Marcus King's 'Goodbye Carolina', concluding with a composition of his own, 'Cobalt Blue'. A perfect close to the year; regularly scheduled NSTS shows resume in January 2021. Merry Christmas everyone!"

The Emmett / Jensen Christmas 2020 Playlist (Episode Three):

Burt Bacharach - "Alfie"

Marcus King - "Goodbye Carolina"

Rik Emmett - "Cobalt Blue"