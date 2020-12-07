TRIUMPH's RIK EMMETT Guests On No Sleep Til Sudbury Christmas 2020 Podcast, Part One

"I am SO excited to share this with you," begins Brent Jensen, host of the No Sleep Til Sudbury podast. "Legendary Triumph guitarist Rik Emmett is back for his annual NSTS Christmas episodes, but in planning this year's content, we decided we would do something different..."

"Rik told me earlier this year that he had exhausted his list of Christmas songs that make his skin vibrate," continues Jensen. "But, in keeping with the theme of that special warmth Christmas brings, he proposed an idea - that I offer five songs that make MY skin vibrate, and in turn he would bring five songs to match mine that make him feel a similar way. He also proposed to do two things - illustrate why these songs make us feel this way by demonstrating on his guitar how they're composed, and, outline the science behind how our brains process music. Crazy! Nobody works harder on their NSTS appearances than Uncle Rikky, and I can't begin to tell you how much I enjoyed working with him on this. You really do not want to miss these shows, trust me."

The Emmett / Jensen Christmas 2020 Playlist (Episode One):

Stereophonics - "Handbags And Gladrags"

Pat Metheny And Charlie Haden - "The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress"

Paul McCartney - "Maybe I'm Amazed"

The Beach Boys - "God Only Knows"