TRIVIUM And BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Discuss Shared History And Upcoming Poisoned Ascendancy Tour In New Roundtable Video

This March, Bullet for My Valentine and Trivium will embark on their 2025 co-headlining "The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour," featuring special guests August Burns Red across all dates, Sylosis, and Bleed From Within on select dates - see routing below.

The tour is in celebration of both bands prolific albums - Bullet for My Valentine's The Poison and Trivium's Ascendancy, which turn 20 years old in 2025. Each will be performed in their entirety on this tour.

"We are super excited to announce we are coming back to the USA in 2025 with our friends Trivium, to bring you the 'Poisoned Ascendancy Tour,'" says Bullet For My Valentine. "We're going to be celebrating 20 years of our debut album The Poison and Trivium's Ascendancy. It's the metal tour of 2025, so don't miss out."

"This is a celebration for the old fans that were there at 9am at Ozzfest to catch a couple songs from a band in Iron Maiden shirts," says Trivium. "It's for the new fans that have been listening to the deep cuts but never caught them on a recent tour. And lastly, it's for both BFMV and us to take a moment to reflect on how amazing these 20 years have been, how fast they've gone, and how important these albums are for the both of our bands. Having August Burns Red, Bleed From Within, and Sylosis joining us only makes this more special. We can'’t wait to play Ascendancy for you!"

In the new video below, both bands sit down at Trivium HQ to discuss their history together and the upcoming tour:

Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off on March 30 at PNE Forum in Vancouver, BC making stops across North America in Las Vegas, Chicago, New York and more before wrapping up in Raleigh, NC at Red Hat Amphitheater on May 18.

Limited VIP packages are available from both artists including a meet + greet. For more info on VIP packages, head here.

Tour dates:

March

30 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum#&

April

1 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre#&

3 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic#&

4 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento - Hard Rock Live#&

5 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort*#&

8 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium#&

10 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort#&

11 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theatre#

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre#&

15 - Dallas, TX - Gilley’s - South Side Ballroom#&

16 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port#&

17 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center#&

19 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory#^

20 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha#^

22 - Ashwaubenon, WI - EPIC Event Center*#^

23 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe#^

25 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel- Showroom*#

26 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom#^

27 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit#^

29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE*#^

30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia#^

May

2 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway#^

3 - Laval, QC - Place Bell#^

4 - Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Resort Theatre#^

6 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem#^

7 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17#^

9 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Bethlehem - Wind Creek Event Center#^

11 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle*#^

13 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena*#^

14 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre#^

17 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre#^

18 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater#^

* Not A Live Nation Date

# August Burns Red

& Sylosis

^ Bleed From Within