TRIVIUM Drummer ALEX BENT Performs "Fall Into Your Hands" In New Playthrough Video

Trivium have released the new video below, featuring drummer Alex Bent performing a playthrough of "Fall Into Your Hands", a track from the band's 2021 album, In The Court Of The Dragon:

Last month, Gibson TV released a new episode of "My First Gibson", featuring Trivium's Matt Heafy. Watch below.

A message states: "His dad had dreamed of having a Les Paul-playing son, so it was destined that Matt Heafy’s first Gibson would be a Les Paul. Check out this episode of My First Gibson to find out what model his dad gifted him… and just how cool his dad really is."