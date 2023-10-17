TRIVIUM Drummer ALEX BENT Performs "Fall Into Your Hands" In New Playthrough Video
October 17, 2023, 10 minutes ago
Trivium have released the new video below, featuring drummer Alex Bent performing a playthrough of "Fall Into Your Hands", a track from the band's 2021 album, In The Court Of The Dragon:
Last month, Gibson TV released a new episode of "My First Gibson", featuring Trivium's Matt Heafy. Watch below.
A message states: "His dad had dreamed of having a Les Paul-playing son, so it was destined that Matt Heafy’s first Gibson would be a Les Paul. Check out this episode of My First Gibson to find out what model his dad gifted him… and just how cool his dad really is."