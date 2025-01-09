TRIVIUM Frontman MATT HEAFY Shares "Drowned And Torn Asunder" Guitar Playthrough Video
January 9, 2025, 27 minutes ago
Trivium frontman Matt Heafy, who updates his official YouTube channel regularly, has shared a guitar playthrough clip for "Drowned And Torn Asunder". Check it out below.
Trvium and Bullet For My Valentine recently announced The Poisoned Ascendancy UK / European Tour 2025. Both bands will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut albums by playing them in full.
Tour dates are as follows:
January
26 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
27 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
28 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
30 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
31 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
February
1 - London, UK - The O2
2 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall
4 - Stuttgart, Germany - Scheleyer-Hall
5 - Zurich, Switzerlamnd - The Hall
7 - Paris, France - Le Zenith
9 - Antwerp, belgium - Lotto Arena
10 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall
11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
14 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
15 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
17 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
18 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
21 - Gliwice, Poland - Arena
22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
23 - Luxembourg - Rockhal
26 - Lisbon., Portugal - Campo Pequeno
27 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre