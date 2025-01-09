TRIVIUM Frontman MATT HEAFY Shares "Drowned And Torn Asunder" Guitar Playthrough Video

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy, who updates his official YouTube channel regularly, has shared a guitar playthrough clip for "Drowned And Torn Asunder". Check it out below.

Trvium and Bullet For My Valentine recently announced The Poisoned Ascendancy UK / European Tour 2025. Both bands will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut albums by playing them in full.

Tour dates are as follows:

January

26 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

27 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

28 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

30 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

31 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

February

1 - London, UK - The O2

2 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall

4 - Stuttgart, Germany - Scheleyer-Hall

5 - Zurich, Switzerlamnd - The Hall

7 - Paris, France - Le Zenith

9 - Antwerp, belgium - Lotto Arena

10 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall

11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

14 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

15 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

17 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

18 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

21 - Gliwice, Poland - Arena

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

23 - Luxembourg - Rockhal

26 - Lisbon., Portugal - Campo Pequeno

27 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre