TRIVIUM Share "The Phalanx" Video With The Elder Scrolls

Grammy-nominated band Trivium — Matt Heafy [vocals, guitar], Corey Beaulieu [guitar], Paolo Gregoletto [bass], and Alex Bent [drums] — have shared the video for their new single, "The Phalanx".

"'The Phalanx' was like an old muscle car sitting in the driveway with no engine," says Gregoletto about the song's unique evolution and origin story. "It was a demo from 'Shogun' that had the middle section removed for another song ('Torn Between Scylla and Charybdis'), demoed again on 'Silence In The Snow' but ultimately scrapped, and now it has found its home on the new album. Once we knew the album was going in a more epic, proggy direction, I immediately thought of the song and pitched the idea to the others. With a few minor changes to some chorus parts, a brand new middle section, and the orchestrations from Ihsahn, 'The Phalanx' was reborn. It's got a lot of new and old riffs and I think you should dig this if you liked 'Shogun'."

Trivium partnered with Elder Scrolls Online to create the video. Trivium's passion for Bethesda's vast collection of franchises made it a no-brainer for the band to officially partner with Elder Scrolls. The band members are fans of the game, especially with this year's Elder Scrolls content, and the ties into Trivium’s music.

"The Phalanx" appears on Trivium's tenth album, In The Court Of The Dragon, out October 8 via longtime label Roadrunner Records. The record was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur and recorded in autumn 2020 at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida. Pre-order In The Court Of The Dragon here.

The album cover is an original oil painting by French artist Mathieu Nozieres (@mathieunozieres on Instagram).

In The Court Of The Dragon tracklisting:

"X"

"In The Court Of The Dragon"

"Like A Sword Over Damocles"

"Feast Of Fire"

"A Crisis Of Revelation"

"The Shadow Of The Abattoir"

"No Way Back Just Through"

"Fall Into Your Hands"

"From Dawn To Decadence"

"The Phalanx"

"Feast Of Fire" video:

"In The Court Of The Dragon" video: