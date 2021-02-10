TRIVIUM’s MATTHEW K. HEAFY Releases Wellerman 3-Track Bundle

Matthew Kiichi Heafy, the Japanese-American musician best known as the guitarist and lead vocalist for the Grammy-nominated heavy metal band Trivium, has just released more solo material. This time, he offers his creative take on a popular and enduring sea shanty.

The three-track "Wellerman" bundle is available today on all streaming platforms. Stream / purchase the track here.

"I didn't pick 'Wellerman' as a cover to do something 'viral,'" Heafy says. "It was one of those songs — when you hear it, 'it sounds like something Matt Heafy would cover.' It was suggested by a close pal who thought exactly that."

The bundle features three versions of the famous whaling song "Soon May the Wellerman Come," which originated in the 1860s in New Zealand, and includes guest vocals by Livia Zita. There is a standard version, as well as both a folk and a cappella version.

Tracklisting:

“Wellerman” (Feat. Livia Zita)

“Wellerman” (Feat. Livia Zita – Folk)

“Wellerman” (Feat. Livia Zita – A Cappella)