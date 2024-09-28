TRIXTER Members STEVE BROWN And PJ FARLEY Featured In Career-Spanning Interview On The SDR Show (Video)

A new episode of The SDR Show featuring Trixter is now available below.

Trixter band members PJ Farley and Steve Brown join Ralph Sutton and James Mattern. They discuss whether PJ Farley or Steve Brown has ever had a regular job, Steve Brown's band as a teenager, choosing a singer because he's good looking, Trixter performing with Sebastian Bach, how Bon Jovi helped the band, what kept them grounded as hot, young rockstars, playing guitar left-handed, the second reunion of Trixter, the Blood, Sweat and Tears tour, how PJ Farley and Steve Brown dealt with the industry changes, Steve Brown's first concert, first drug and first sexual experience and so much more.

Steve Brown on being 12 when he saw Ray Gillen with practicing with his first band, Harlotte:

"Seeing these guys in the garage—playing Dio, Van Halen, I was like, 'This is what I want to do.'"

On Jon Bon Jovi being their cheerleader and introducing them to Skid Row, Brown said: "He came out half in the bag and said 'You Trixter mother f’ers, let me introduce you to this new band, Skid Row.'"

Trixter and Firehouse are joining forces for an electrifying night of live music that you won't want to miss, on Saturday, November 9 at Global Event Center in Scarborough, Ontario (Canada).

With FireHouse's signature power ballads like "Love Of A Lifetime" and "When I Look Into Your Eyes," alongside Trixter's hard-hitting anthems like "Give It To Me Good" and "One In A Million", this concert is set to be a high-energy, nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Both bands bring their unique blend of melodic rock and heavy guitar riffs that defined an era of music, promising a performance packed with incredible vocals, dynamic instrumentals, and a stage presence that only true rock legends can deliver.

Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering their music for the first time, this is your chance to experience the raw, authentic sound of rock 'n' roll at its finest. Come and be a part of this unforgettable night of music, memories, and mayhem!

Get tickets here.