TROPE Debut Music Video For New Single "Pareidolia"

Hollywood-based alt-rock band, Trope, unleashes “Pareidolia”, the third single off of their upcoming debut record, Eleutheromania. “Pareidolia” means “the tendency to perceive a specific, often meaningful image in a random or ambiguous visual pattern,” and Trope takes listeners on an intense dive through reality and layers of meaning with the new track.

“For years I was interpreting things that simply weren’t there in conversations with my parents, friends, lovers, and the construing of those communications creates an impact,” shares Trope frontwoman and vocalist Diana Studenberg. “So I realized that how I was interpreting interactions was a powerful indicator of my moods, and I had to look at the world differently for my own sanity. How do I process this info that I’m receiving in a way that doesn’t cause anxiety - because I'm not asking them to change, and why should I? Should they change…or should I?”

After its inception in 2016, Trope quickly attracted the attention of music industry heavy-hitters who teamed together to share their expertise on Eleutheromania (set for release March 31). This includes engineering by Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Aerosmith, Metallica), mixing and creative consulting from David Bottrill (Peter Gabriel, Smashing Pumpkins, Tool) and mastering by Ted Jensen (Halestorm, Stone Temple Pilots, Megadeth), the sonic quality of the album is at a world-class level.

“Pareidolia” puts that creative insight on full display. Studenberg creates a rich vocal landscape, deftly moving through polyrhythmic melodic phrases and haunting echoes that play out amongst multiple time signature changes, moody dynamics and a bombastic drum solo.

Watch the official music video for “Pareidolia” below. The song is available now on all streaming platforms.

"Pareidolia" video: