TROUBLE, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, D.R.I. Among Acts Confirmed For Heavy Chicago Festival

Chicago’s newest music venue, Avondale Music Hall, announces a brand-new metal festival, Heavy Chicago, offering three shows happening over two weekends this fall.

Saturday, October 28 will host the return of Chicago’s own Trouble after five long years, along with Acid King featuring the return of Chicago native Lori S, plus stoner rock act Bongzilla from Madison, Wi. and Chicago act Novembers Doom to kick off the night.

The following weekend, Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5 keep Heavy Chicago rolling with a Saturday night headlining spot from Corrosion Of Conformity and support from California space rockers Nebula as well as Milwaukee’s The Crosses featuring Die Kreuzen singer Dan Kubinski for an “all Die Kreuzen” set. Sunday wraps things up with legendary crossover thrash kings D.R.I. celebrating 40 years of Crossover as well as the only 2023 worldwide show date for grindcore legends Repulsion and Chicago’s own Macabre. More acts will be announced soon. In addition to the music, Kuma’s will be onsite selling burgers and there will be PBR drink specials.

A presale begins Friday, June 23 for 24 hours, with the general public onsale beginning Saturday, June 24 at HeavyChicago.com. Options include limited 3-day passes for $100, 2-day passes for November 4-5 for $80 and a special “24 Hour Only” 2-day pass for October 28 and November 4 for $70. Single night tickets will also be available soon.

"We are so excited to be partnering with Live Wire, Kuma’s and Pabst Blue Ribbon to bring a brand-new metal festival to Chicago, hosted in the city's newest music venue, Avondale Music Hall, which even Time Out says is located in one of the buzziest neighborhoods in the world. Three shows over two weekends will bring some of the heaviest music the Northside has seen, including Trouble's first Chicago show in over five years, Acid King, Corrosion of Conformity, DRI on their 40th anniversary tour for Crossover and the ONLY show in 2023 for Repulsion. We wanted to make sure to bring out as many metalheads as possible and have kept the prices super affordable with three-day tickets starting at $100 (that's just $33.33 a day). We look forward to seeing everyone in the inaugural year in what we hope is an annual event," says Last Rites founder Sean Duffy.

Lineup (with more acts to be announced):

October 28:

Trouble

Acid King

Bongzilla

Novembers Doom

November 4:

Corrosion Of Conformity

Nebula

The Crosses

November 5:

D.R.I.

Repulsion

Macabre