TROUBLE - Psalm 9 40th Anniversary Deluxe Picture LP Available For Pre-Order

A 40th anniversary deluxe picture LP edition of Trouble's Psalm 9 will be released on November 1, and is available for pre-order here.

Trouble’s classic debut album from 1984, with faithfully restored audio by Erwin Hermsen at Toneshed Studio, represents everything that doom metal should be.

Tracklisting:

"The Tempter"

"Assassin"

"Victim Of The Insane"

"Revelation (Life Or Death)"

"Bastards Will Pay"

"The Fall Of Lucifer"

"Endtime"

"Psalm 9"

"Tales Of Brave Ulysses"

