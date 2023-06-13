TROUBLE - Run To The Light Reissue Available Friday; Remastered Title Track Streaming

Run To The Light, originally released by Metal Blade Records on July 15, 1987, is the third studio album by doom metal legends, Trouble. Metal Blade Records will proudly reissue the quintessential classic this Friday on CD, vinyl and digitally.

The CD and digital release will feature three previously unreleased demos - "The Misery Shows," "Thinking Of The Past and "Run To The Light," along with a cover of The Beatles classic, "Come Together", previously available on the Best Of Metal Blade Vol.2 (1987). All versions are available for pre-order here.

Guitarist Bruce Franklin had this to say about the re-release; "Run To The Light was long overdue for a re-release. So, since it took 35 years, we thought remastering and some bonus tracks were in order. The first bonus track is a cover version of The Beatles 'Come Together', which was recorded during the Run To The Light album sessions. It previously was only available on a Best Of Metal Blade compilation. The other bonus tracks are from a 1986 demo of 3 songs that would end up being prominent titles on the actual Run To The Light album, recorded in 1987. Throw in a bunch of not-seen-before tour pictures from the 1987 tour with King Diamond and you have a new repackaging of Run To The Light with plenty of extras for Trouble fans."

CD / Digital tracklisting:

"The Misery Shows"

"Thinking Of The Past"

"On Borrowed Time"

"Run To The Light"

"Peace Of Mind"

"Born In A Prison"

"Tuesday's Child"

"The Beginning"

"Come Together"

"The Misery Shows" (Demo)

"Thinking Of The Past" (Demo)

"Run to The Light" (Demo)

LP tracklisting:

Side A

"The Misery Shows"

"Thinking Of The Past"

"On Borrowed Time"

"Run To The Light"

Side B

"Peace Of Mind"

"Born In A Prison"

"Tuesday's Child"

"The Beginning"

Trouble is an American metal band noted as one of the pioneers of their genre. The band created a distinct style taking influences from the British heavy metal bands Black Sabbath and Judas Priest, and psychedelic rock of the 1970s. A critically acclaimed group, their first two albums, Psalm 9 and The Skull (on Metal Blade) are cited as landmarks of doom metal. To date, Trouble has released nine studio albums including their latest release, The Distortion Field (July 2013 on FRW Music) featuring new singer Kyle Thomas.