TROY REDFERN Releases "Ghosts" As A Free Download

Hailed as the King of British slide guitar, Troy Redfern, is giving away a free download of a new song "Ghosts" taken from his upcoming album The Fire Cosmic, set for release on August 6th. "Ghosts" is available as a free MP3 download at TroyRedfern.com.

"Ghosts" opens with an atmospheric Appalachian style motif played on Troy’s trademark sound performed with heavily-worn 1929 National Triolian resonator guitar which sets the stylistic tone of his new studio album

Against the backdrop of Darby Todd’s 'train beat' drum shuffle, "Ghosts" gradually builds with subtly-layered acoustic textures, as it builds it's way towards a massive chorus.

Dave Marks' understated 'country feel' bassline underpins the verses, and creates a sonic wave in the solo section. Troy’s resonator guitar, surfs, ducks, weaves, and reaches it’s final climax before hitting the chorus in high gear.

The new album, The Fire Cosmic, follows five unprecedented albums that Troy released in 2020. It was recorded at the legendary Rockﬁeld Studios in North Wales, the same studio where Queen recorded all their early albums including Sheer Heart Attack (1974), followed by A Night At The Opera (1975) – the latter featuring the legendary single "Bohemian Rhapsody".

For the recording of the new album, Troy enlisted one of the best rhythm sections in the UK, including the legendary Darby Todd on drums (The Darkness, Martin Barre, Paul Gilbert), virtuoso bass guitarist Dave Marks (Hans Zimmer), and guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal (Guns N' Roses, Asia, Sons Of Apollo), in what Troy describes as “the ultimate dream team,” and arguably the British guitarist’s most distinctive and powerful release to date.

Says Troy, “I chose Rockﬁeld Studios because so much of the music I grew up listening to was recorded at this legendary studio (Queen, Black Sabbath, Mott The Hoople). The studio is hallowed ground for every musician, and the rooms there are charged with so much magic and history of all the iconic, classic albums that have been produced there.”

“It was important for me to capture the raw energy of three guys playing live in the same place, at the same time. That’s something that you just can't get if you’re sending ﬁles from diﬀerent locations, it doesn't have the same vibe or feel if you do it that way.”

“As soon as we arrived at Rockﬁeld, everyone, including Darby and Dave who’ve recorded all over the world, were excited to be there,” continues Troy. “It’s that kind of place. It has that eﬀect on every musician who records there. Even before we started recording, the energy and vibe was there, which deﬁnitely set the tone for the entire album.”

The Fire Cosmic artwork and tracklisting:

"Scorpio"

"Waiting For Your Love"

"One Way Ticket"

"Love & War"

"On Fire"

"Lay That Love Down"

"Ghosts"

"Saving Grace"

"Sanctify"

"Stone"

"Waiting For Your Love" video:

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

“When it came to the album artwork, I was originally going to get an artist from Brazil to do it for me,” said Redfern. “However, I started working on some artwork of my own in the silver age Marvel comics style, based on the four guys that were on the album. I posted a few visuals on the socials and was overwhelmed by the response.”

“It was a huge kick getting responses from Joe Satriani, Richie Kotzen and my slide guitar hero Denny Walley of Frank Zappa fame. As a result, I created my own comic-style illustrations to package the album.”