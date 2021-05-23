TROY REDFERN Releases "Waiting For Your Love" Single / Video

British slide guitarist and singer-songwriter, Troy Redfern has released his new single "Waiting For Your Love". The single is accompanied with an official music video, which can be seen below.

"Waiting For Your Love" is the first song taken from Troy Redfern's forthcoming album. The Fire Cosmic, set for release on August 6th by RED7 Records. Described by Troy as, “a bombastic, sassy blues rock boogie,” "Waiting For Your Love", is available to stream and download here.

"I really wanted to try and capture the visceral vibe, atmosphere and swagger of this song," says Troy about the music video for "Waiting For Your Love". "It’s dark, moody and is chock full of rock 'n' roll attitude. When we recorded the track at Rockfield Studios, we played it totally live to get that raw energy you can only get when you’re all playing at the same time. When we made the video, I wanted a visual representation of three guys in a room sweating it out and hitting it hard."

Continues Troy, "What you see in the video is a true representation of this band. It’s a no-frills, honest delivery of a ballsy blues boogie. It was also great to feature my ’29 National Triolian resonator guitar used on the actual recording. That beat up old guitar has so much mojo. Darby Todd (Devin Townsend, The Darkness, Paul Gilbert) brought his vintage, acrylic Ludwig Vistalite drum kit along for the shoot. These kits were made famous by the late great John Bonham and sound massive. Darby used this drum kit for the entire album, not only does it sound huge but it looks amazing, we had to have it in the video!"

The new album, The Fire Cosmic, follows five unprecedented albums that Troy released in 2020. It was recorded at the legendary Rockﬁeld Studios in North Wales, the same studio where Queen recorded all their early albums including Sheer Heart Attack (1974), followed by A Night At The Opera (1975) – the latter featuring the legendary single "Bohemian Rhapsody".

For the recording of the new album, Troy enlisted one of the best rhythm sections in the UK, including the legendary Darby Todd on drums (The Darkness, Martin Barre, Paul Gilbert), virtuoso bass guitarist Dave Marks (Hans Zimmer), and guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal (Guns N' Roses, Asia, Sons Of Apollo), in what Troy describes as “the ultimate dream team,” and arguably the British guitarist’s most distinctive and powerful release to date.

Says Troy, “I chose Rockﬁeld Studios because so much of the music I grew up listening to was recorded at this legendary studio (Queen, Black Sabbath, Mott The Hoople). The studio is hallowed ground for every musician, and the rooms there are charged with so much magic and history of all the iconic, classic albums that have been produced there.”

“It was important for me to capture the raw energy of three guys playing live in the same place, at the same time. That’s something that you just can't get if you’re sending ﬁles from diﬀerent locations, it doesn't have the same vibe or feel if you do it that way.”

“As soon as we arrived at Rockﬁeld, everyone, including Darby and Dave who’ve recorded all over the world, were excited to be there,” continues Troy. “It’s that kind of place. It has that eﬀect on every musician who records there. Even before we started recording, the energy and vibe was there, which deﬁnitely set the tone for the entire album.”

The Fire Cosmic artwork and tracklisting:

"Scorpio"

"Waiting For Your Love"

"One Way Ticket"

"Love & War"

"On Fire"

"Lay That Love Down"

"Ghosts"

"Saving Grace"

"Sanctify"

"Stone"

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

“When it came to the album artwork, I was originally going to get an artist from Brazil to do it for me,” said Redfern. “However, I started working on some artwork of my own in the silver age Marvel comics style, based on the four guys that were on the album. I posted a few visuals on the socials and was overwhelmed by the response.”

“It was a huge kick getting responses from Joe Satriani, Richie Kotzen and my slide guitar hero Denny Walley of Frank Zappa fame. As a result, I created my own comic-style illustrations to package the album.”

Further details can be found at TroyRedfern.com.