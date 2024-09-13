TURBOKILL Release "Champion" Single And Visualizer

Turbokill, the Saxon-based band formed around ex-Alpha Tiger singer Stephan Dietrich, returns with their second album, Champion, out September 27 via Steamhammer/SPV. The album will be released worldwide digitally as well as on CD and vinyl.

Today, Turbokill releases the new single, “Champion”, accompanied by a visualizer video. Stream/download the song here, watch the visualizer below:

Turbokill has dedicated itself to European power metal, characterized by strong melodies and Dietrich‘s memorable voice. A short tour at the beginning of the year, under the banner "New Wave of German Metal" with the bands Sintage and Fireborn in the package, highlighted the quintet‘s instrumental skills and first-class power metal.

Revitalized by the energy of their live performances, the band subsequently recorded a suitably inspired album under the direction of Lars Rettkowitz (Freedom Call) in his Emperial Sound Studio.

Stephan Dietrich comments on the new album Champion: "Our aim is to create a modern heavy metal sound that is catchy and captivates the listener. The right hooklines must not be missing. We want our audience to have a lot of fun listening and singing along at our concerts. We want our new album to have a lot of positivity and motivational vibes to encourage people to rise above themselves and become the best form of themselves. I think in times like these, which are characterized more than ever by negative headlines, this album is exactly what people need right now."

Champion will be released on CD digipak, LP version, download, and stream. Pre-order here.

Champion tracklisting:

"Inner Calling"

"A Million Ways"

"Time To Wake"

"Champion"

"Wings Of The Thunder Hawk"

"Tear It Down"

"Go Your Way"

"Mirage Mirror"

"Power Punch"

"Sons Of The Storm"

"Shine On"

"Overcome"

"Go Your Way" video:

"Wings Of The Thunder Hawk" lyric video:

"Tear It Down" video:

Turbokill are:

Stephan Dietrich – Vocals

Ronny Schuster – Rhythm Guitar

Daniel Kanzler – Lead Guitar

Marco "Fox" Grünwald – Bass

Kevin Käferstein – Drums