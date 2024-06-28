TURMION KÄTILÖT Release “Schlacter” Single Feat. LORD OF THE LOSTS’ CHRIS HARMS

Finnish industrial metallers Turmion Kätilöt have released their brand new song “Schlachter”. It´s the band’s first track sung in German and features Chris Harms of Lord Of The Lost.

MC Raaka Pee comments: "‘Schlachter’ deals, as its name suggests, with themes related to slaughter, which refer both to concrete slaughtering but also metaphorical meanings, such as mental or societal tearing and destruction. The idea for making this track began from wanting to challenge my younger self by making a remix of our first single, ‘Teurastaja.’ As per usual, things got positively out of hand, and the track became our first single made in German. Chris edited the text to reflect the mood of today’s world. The beat of the hammer can take you anywhere!”

Disco grooves from the ’90s, throttle to the max, catchy harmonies, sing-alongs, you name it – no boundaries exist with Turmion Kätilöt. Yet, if you scratch the surface, you can feel the darker shades of life sweeping over you. Their live performances have been hailed as the wildest and most chaotic spectacle to be experienced, crafting the bizarre realm of Turmion Kätilöt. Step in and discover your true essence.