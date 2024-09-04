TWILIGHT FORCE Unveils New Lineup; Rerecorded Track “Battle Of Arcane Might”

Power metal heroes Twilight Force have unveiled a new lineup with the addition of two guitarists, a bassist, and an additional vocalist.

Bassist Born and guitarists Aerendir and Lynd announced their departure earlier in 2024.

A message from the band states:

“Knights, apprentices, acolytes! Rejoice!! The Book of Time has spoken, and the prophecies have been re-interpreted. We are elated, proud, and overjoyed to finally unveil to you the new Crystal Bearers, and the all-seeing seer who brought them forth.

Galyn - High Elf Noble (Galen Stapley, guitars)

Bramley Underhall - Halfling Herbalist (Bradley Hall, guitars)

Xandor - Dwarven Lorewarden Knight (Alex Miles, bass guitar)

Krysthara - Faun Seer (Kristin Starkey, choirs & vocals)

“These brave adventurers have been chosen by fate to join the Twilight Force and bring prosperity to the Kingdoms. Please give them a warm and magical welcome, and May the Power of the Ancient Force be with them, always!”

In addition to the lineup announcement, the band has released a rerecorded, re-orchestrated, and remixed version of “Battle of Arcane Might”, taken from 2016’s Heroes Of Mighty Magic.