TWISTED SISTER Legend DEE SNIDER Names His Five Favourite Albums Of All Time; Video

August 15, 2022, 53 minutes ago

news hard rock heavy metal dee snider twisted sister

TWISTED SISTER Legend DEE SNIDER Names His Five Favourite Albums Of All Time; Video

Watch the video below from AXS TV, as Twisted Sister frontman, Dee Snider, reveals which albums he'd take with him to a desert island.

On July 12, Dee Snider "We're Not Gonna Take It" at Times Square in New York Cityas part of a campaign by T-Mobile dubbed "Carrier Callout". It has been launched with Snider spearheading the move in an attempt to win over AT&T and Verizon customers after both companies confirmed they were raising prices on select plans.

 



Featured Audio

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

Featured Video

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

Latest Reviews