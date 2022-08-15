TWISTED SISTER Legend DEE SNIDER Names His Five Favourite Albums Of All Time; Video

Watch the video below from AXS TV, as Twisted Sister frontman, Dee Snider, reveals which albums he'd take with him to a desert island.

On July 12, Dee Snider "We're Not Gonna Take It" at Times Square in New York Cityas part of a campaign by T-Mobile dubbed "Carrier Callout". It has been launched with Snider spearheading the move in an attempt to win over AT&T and Verizon customers after both companies confirmed they were raising prices on select plans.