TWISTED SISTER's DEE SNIDER Announces Book Signing Event At Long Island Music And Entertainment Hall Of Fame

Red Penguin Books recently published Twisted Sister legend Dee Snider’s first fictional novel, Frats.

Dee will be signing copies of Frats on October 14 at 6 PM at the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, located at 97 Main Street in Stony Brook, NY.

Says the Hall: "The Hall of Fame will stay open late this day (we open at 12 noon). Regular admission prices apply; meet Dee as part of your admission. Enjoy viewing the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame throughout the day. The book will be on sale in our gift shop."

A Frats book description follows...

The debut novel by Dee Snider... Based on true events.

When young Bobby Kovax unexpectedly moves with his parents to Baldwin, Long Island, the high school hallways of 1972 prove to be littered with boys of all shapes and sizes desperate for one thing and one thing only - to belong. As he ventures ever deeper into the jungle of battling brotherhoods, or self-proclaimed “frats”, hazing ceremonies, broken promises, and his own sense of self lead Bobby down the dark path of joining forces with what he fears the most in order to go on. But how far will he go, and who is he willing to hurt, as he fights to survive?

If you are looking for a daring, disturbingly honest story that examines the pressures of toxic masculinity in the high school hallways, look no further!