Two Irish Boys Join PANTERA On Stage In Front Of Thousands Of Fans; Photos

Two bothers from Jamestown, County Leitrim (Ireland) got the thrill of their lives when they were brought out on stage by the American heavy metal band Pantera during their set in front of tens of thousands of fans at the Download Festival at Donnington, UK last weekend, reports Leitrim Observer.

Caleb (11) and Leon (9) McCracken, who both attend Dangan National School, got the opportunity to sing a few lines to the colossal crowd in attendance at the festival. They were at the concert with their parents Colin and Paula who are friends of the band's vocalist Phil Anselmo and were backstage.

Pantera - comprised of vocalist Phil Anselmo, bassist Rex Brown, guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society), and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) - recently announced a string of UK / Ireland dates in February 2025.

Says the band: "We are coming for you, UK & Ireland! Playing our first tour in the UK in over 20 years. Make sure you are signed up for our email list for more info."

Dates:

February 2025

18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

21 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

Previously announced Pantera dates:

July

6 - Rock Fest - Barcelona, Spain

August

2 - Gilette Stadium - Foxborough, MA (with Metallica)

9 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL (with Metallica)

16 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN (with Metallica)

23 - Commonweath Stadium - Edmonton, AB (with Metallica)

30 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA (with Metallica)

October

10 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA

(Top photo - Ross Halfin)