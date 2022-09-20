Two Minutes To Late Night Crew Release "NOW That's What I Call A Metal EDM Mix Vol. 2" Feat. Members Of THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, DETHKLOK, BURY YOUR DEAD; Video

The Two Minutes To Late Night crew have released the video below, along with the following message:

"Oops! We did it again (yeah that's a 2000s song but whatever). We got most of the gang back together to record a second 90s EDM Medley Metal Cover and our 61st bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. Become a Patreon patron today and get access to exclusive rewards like patches, t-shirts, even custom songs! Plus, you get to see every cover we make before it publicly premieres."

This cover features: Myrone (First Borne, solo), Alan Cassidy (The Black Dahlia Murder), Nili Brosh (Dethklok, Danny Elfman), Izzy Fontaine (Seal, Glassjaw), Alexis Krauss (Sleigh Bells), Carina Zachary (Husbandry, Monsters On The Horizon), Max Collins (Eve 6), Myke Terry (Volumes, Bury Your Dead), Mat Bruso (Bury Your Dead and Catbite), Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall.